Restaurant takes over prime vacant building in Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE — A chicken and salad concept is in the works for the former Zada Jane’s spot in Plaza Midwood.

Charlotte hospitality group Current & Co. plans to open the Painted Rooster there by this summer, Zach Current says. He and Crissy Oliver are behind that restaurant group. It also operates Moo & Brew, with locations in Plaza Midwood and Matthews.

Painted Rooster will be a 2,100-square-foot, full-service restaurant. That prime corner spot at 1601 Central Ave. has been vacant since Zada Jane’s closed in September. Current struck a deal with Zada Jane’s owner Marcia Hurst to work together.

