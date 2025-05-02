Local

Restaurant takes over prime vacant building in Plaza Midwood

By WSOCTV.com News Staff and Charlotte Business Journal
Painted Rooster expects to open in Plaza Midwood by this summer. (Painted Rooster)
CHARLOTTE — A chicken and salad concept is in the works for the former Zada Jane’s spot in Plaza Midwood.

Charlotte hospitality group Current & Co. plans to open the Painted Rooster there by this summer, Zach Current says. He and Crissy Oliver are behind that restaurant group. It also operates Moo & Brew, with locations in Plaza Midwood and Matthews.

Painted Rooster will be a 2,100-square-foot, full-service restaurant. That prime corner spot at 1601 Central Ave. has been vacant since Zada Jane’s closed in September. Current struck a deal with Zada Jane’s owner Marcia Hurst to work together.

