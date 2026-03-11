Restaurants set debut at Commonwealth

CHARLOTTE — Two concepts by James Beard Award-wining chef Tyson Cole are set to debut in Plaza Midwood in the upcoming weeks.

The long-awaited Uchi will deliver non-traditional Japanese cuisine when it opens on March 31. Upstairs will be home to sister concept, Uchibā— an izakaya-inspired cocktail bar and restaurant — that boasts an expansive patio and skyline views. It opens April 3.

“The dining scene in Charlotte has really expanded over the last five years to make it a really attractive city for a brand like ours that comes in with experiential dining, the detail on design,” says Tony Montero, CEO of Hai Hospitality.

Both concepts are in a 7,900-square-foot historic building at Commonwealth, a 12-acre mixed-use development by Crosland Southeast and Nuveen Real Estate. Montero said the hospitality group was drawn to the building’s character with exposed brick and beams, open spaces and high ceilings.

