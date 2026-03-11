Pinky’s eyeing new restaurant?

CHARLOTTE — Pinky’s Westside Grill appears to have Plaza Midwood in its sights.

The Food Network-featured Charlotte restaurant is considering the former Grinning Mule space for its next restaurant, sources have confirmed to Charlotte Business Journal. That nearly 0.47-acre parcel is 1109 Morningside Drive, located several blocks off Central Avenue and about a mile away from The Commonwealth development.

A request for meeting was recently filed with the city of Charlotte for a project titled Pinky’s Morningside.

