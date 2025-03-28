Restaurateur snags prime Lake Norman space for newest concept

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Rob Duckworth is putting the focus on Tex-Mex with his newest venture. The veteran restauranteur has snapped up a prime space in Cornelius for the first location of Chili Willi’s Tex Mex Grill.

Plans call for a 4,100-square-foot restaurant and an extensive patio to open at 9615 Bailey Road in the first quarter of 2026.

Duckworth is reviving the Chili Willi’s brand, which got its start in West Virginia in 1983. The restaurant’s only location closed about a decade ago, but for Duckworth, the food and the memories have inspired him to breathe new life into the concept.

Menu development is ongoing. He is working with Chili Willi’s founder Ron Smith and Duckworth’s executive chef, James DiBella. A wood-fired grill will be at the heart of the kitchen, with everything from burritos, chimichangas and pollo flautas on the menu.

