Retail chain to put first NC location here

CHARLOTTE — This Maryland-based convenience store has made a $2.5 million acquisition to crack into the Charlotte market. Dash In Food Stores Inc. has purchased a 3.3-acre outparcel at 9930 N. Tryon St., according to Mecklenburg County property records.

The seller, Plaza Street Fund 126 LLC, had purchased that property in July 2021 for $1.9 million. It sits at the corner of North Tryon Street and East Mallard Creek Church Road.

This would be the first North Carolina location for Dash In.

Dash In is part of The Wills Group, one of the largest independent Shell Oil marketers in the United States, according to its website. There are more than 55 Dash In locations in Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

The store’s website highlights a new concept for the brand. Locations deliver an “elevated experience” with an updated interior and atmosphere.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Everyday items may see price hikes as tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China begin

Everyday items may see price hikes as tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China begin





©2025 Cox Media Group