Reward offered for information on missing 19-year-old in Anson County

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Anson County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for credible information leading to the safe return of 19-year-old Aliyeh Smith. Smith went missing Tuesday morning after walking away from her caretaker’s residence in the 500 block of South Leak Street in Morven.

Aliyeh Smith

The disappearance occurred at approximately 9:46 a.m. on Tuesday. An extensive search involving more than 70 personnel followed, utilizing drones, ATVs and foot teams to scour wooded and swampy areas, the sheriff’s office stated in a Thursday Facebook post.

Sheriff Scott Howell and Emergency Management Chief Rodney Diggs coordinated the multi-agency effort, but the search failed to locate Smith or any of her personal belongings.

The search for Smith began after the Anson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of her disappearance at approximately 1:55 p.m. on Tuesday. Personnel continued the operation through the early hours of Wednesday morning and throughout the day.

Outside officers were called in to assist local teams with the coverage of difficult terrain south of Morven.

Smith is described as five feet five inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair styled in locks. At the time she was last seen, Smith was wearing a tan hoodie with orange graphics on the back, dark jeans, a black bonnet and yellow Crocs.

She was also carrying a black backpack.

Authorities are maintaining close contact with Smith’s family and witnesses during the ongoing investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office and its partners determined the reward was necessary because the physical search of the area provided no evidence of her location.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Smith is asked to contact Anson County Communications by dialing 911. The Sheriff’s Office stated that tips can remain confidential upon the caller’s request.

The sheriff did not disclose the amount of the reward.

VIDEO: Governor’s $4M plan to combat hunger brings relief to struggling Anson County families

Governor’s $4M plan to combat hunger brings relief to struggling Anson County families

©2026 Cox Media Group