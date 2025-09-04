River district development moves forward with $19M lot sale

CHARLOTTE — New developments are coming to the River District, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

The developer has sold 103 home lots for more than $19 million.

The area would then be called the Crescent Communities.

The plan details more than 4,000 apartments and homes, along with retail space and offices.

The grand opening for the area’s first apartments is set for Sept. 20.

