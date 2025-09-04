Local

River district development moves forward with $19M lot sale

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Development is well underway at Westrow, the first phase of The River District. (Melissa Key/CBJ)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — New developments are coming to the River District, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

The developer has sold 103 home lots for more than $19 million.

ALSO READ: Meck County approves $30M in contributions to River District tennis complex

The area would then be called the Crescent Communities.

The plan details more than 4,000 apartments and homes, along with retail space and offices.

The grand opening for the area’s first apartments is set for Sept. 20.

VIDEO: Commissioners approves $30M in contributions to major tennis complex in the River District

Commissioners approves $30M in contributions to major tennis complex in the River District

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read