Road closures for Matthews Alive Festival

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews Alive Festival returns this Labor Day Weekend with family activities, great food, arts, and entertainment starting Friday.

Road closures have begun in the area around the festival.

South Trade Street is closed from the intersection of East John Street to McDowell Street.

Starting at 5 p.m., the closure will be extended to Main Street for the remainder of the festival.

The closure is expected to reopen around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The Matthews Police Department urges the community to plan on traffic delays over the course of the festival.

For more information on Matthews Alive, visit the festival’s website.

