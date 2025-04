CHARLOTTE — Two roads in Myers Park will be closed due to the removal of trees.

Both Caswell and Colonial Avenues will be closed between Queens Road and Providence Road.

The closures are expected to last through 4 p.m. Thursday.

Residents are encouraged to use Dartmouth Place to Providence Road as an alternative route.

