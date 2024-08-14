Rock Hill baseball coach dies after being hit by tractor-trailer

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill baseball coach died on the way to a game in Sumter over the weekend, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Legion Collegiate Academy Coach Jalen Benjamin died after being hit by a tractor-trailer Saturday morning.

Since the accident, a memorial scholarship fund has been established in his honor.

A memorial service will also be held for Benjamin this Saturday at Oakdale Baptist Church in Rock Hill.

