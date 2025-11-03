Rock Hill Fire Department names new fire chief

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Michael (Ben) Grant has been promoted to fire chief of the Rock Hill Fire Department, succeeding former Chief Mike Blackmon, who retired in July.

Grant, who previously served as the deputy chief of Operations, will now oversee the department’s 142 employees across three divisions: Fire Suppression, Fire Prevention/Inspections, and Administration. The Rock Hill Fire Department operates six fire stations and maintains an ISO Class 1 rating, indicating superior fire protection and emergency response services.

In his role as deputy chief of Operations, Grant supervised the Suppression Division Battalion Chiefs and responded to major emergencies, often serving as incident commander or public information officer.

He has been instrumental in departmental planning, implementation, and evaluation of operations.Grant is a third-generation firefighter with over 22 years of professional experience, including 17 years with the Rock Hill Fire Department.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Fire Administration from Columbia Southern University and an Associate of Science Degree from the University of South Carolina–Union.

Grant is certified as a South Carolina Chief Fire Officer, a South Carolina Certified Emergency Manager, and a National Registered Advanced EMT. He has also contributed significantly to firefighter education and training, serving as an adjunct instructor for the South Carolina Fire Academy and a lead instructor in multiple disciplines within the department.

Grant is married to Brittany Clark Grant, and they have three children.

