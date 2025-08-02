Rock Hill man sentenced to 10 years for trafficking meth, fentanyl while in prison

CHARLOTTE — Jacquese Traveon Underwood, 40, of Rock Hill, has been sentenced to 121 months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl.

Underwood was already incarcerated in the South Carolina Department of Corrections for drug trafficking when he conspired to distribute narcotics. The drugs included methamphetamine, fentanyl-based pills resembling Oxycodone, and cocaine.

During the investigation of Darryl Hemphill and others, agents discovered that Underwood was responsible for arranging the purchase and distribution of narcotics obtained from Hemphill.

Hemphill led the drug trafficking organization that supplied Underwood with drugs while he was in prison.

Underwood used associates outside the prison to obtain drugs from Hemphill in Rock Hill.

Agents identified Underwood through monitored telephone calls with Hemphill and statements from others. They learned that Underwood taught Hemphill how to order, ship, and receive narcotics from Southern California.

While incarcerated, Underwood received at least 1,000 fentanyl-based pills, over 700 grams of methamphetamine, and approximately 312 grams of cocaine from Hemphill.

Underwood’s sentence, handed down by United States District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis, includes 121 months of imprisonment followed by a four-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

VIDEO: Drone intercepted at local prison; 3 arrested, contraband seized