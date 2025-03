ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Police Department located a woman who had been missing for nearly a week Sunday afternoon.

Officers located 55-year-old Ester Elizbeth Cornwell in Rock Hill after she disappeared from MUSC-Lancaster on Monday.

Police announced around 1 p.m. on Sunday that Cornwell was found safe and sound.

