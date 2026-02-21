Rock Hill residents call for change after deadly shootings involving teens

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two teenagers are facing charges for their roles in a deadly shooting in Rock Hill.

It happened early Friday morning along East Main Street and came just three days after a young man and child were killed in a separate shooting.

Both cases have one thing in common: teenagers were involved.

That’s especially true for the murder that took place early Friday morning.

It occurred at a parking deck on Elizabeth Lane.

Rock Hill police say that 19-year-old Za’vean Heath and a 16-year-old girl tried to rob a 15-year-old in the deck. The 15-year-old opened fire, killing Heath.

On Tuesday there was a shooting on Frank Street. 19-year-old Jamareon Kimble and 34-year-old Cedric Creighton exchanged gunfire. The teen and his four-year-old brother, who was in the house, were both shot and killed.

The violence has long time residents like Barbara Sanders calling for change.

“I’ve been in Rock Hill all of my life basically and this here is senseless,” Sanders said. “The young people need to listen. Nobody telling them nothing wrong and the old people can see way far down the road than they can. Life is good. No matter what you are going through, life is good.”

Police tell us there is no connection between the two cases.

The two teens are in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice and have been charged with murder.

Creighton is still in the hospital recovering from his injuries, but has been officially charged with two counts of murder.

