Rock Hill school principal recognized with $25K cash prize and national educator award

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One Rock Hill school principal got a big surprise Tuesday when she was named the latest recipient of a national educational excellence award.

Erica McCray is the principal at Riverwalk Academy in Rock Hill. She received a surprise $25,000 cash prize and the National Milken Educator Award.

The prestigious honor, created by philanthropist Lowell Milken has been described as the “Oscars of teaching,” according to the Milken Family Foundation. The organization has recognized outstanding teachers for nearly four decades.

Joshua Barnett, CEO of the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching and Milken Family Foundation representative, said McCray cultivates a school where students and educators are valued, supported and inspired to grow.

McCray is the state’s 65th Milken Educator Award recipient since South Carolina joined the initiative in 1994.

The foundation is awarding 30 educators from coast to coast this year.

