Rowan County allocates $28 million in opioid settlement funds

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County Public Health is highlighting its use of opioid settlement funds to combat the overdose crisis in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.

The county is set to receive $28 million from a national opioid settlement, with funds distributed annually through 2039, officials said in a news release. These funds are designated for expanding treatment, recovery, prevention, and harm reduction services.

The opioid settlement resulted from national legal action against opioid manufacturers and distributors whose practices contributed to the opioid epidemic.

Rowan County’s allocation is part of a broader effort to address the impact of opioid addiction on communities across the nation.

According to the Opioid Settlement Memorandum of Agreement, the funds must be used specifically for initiatives that support treatment, recovery, prevention, and harm reduction. This ensures that the money directly addresses the needs of those affected by opioid addiction.

Overdose trends in Rowan County, provided by the Injury and Violence Prevention Branch with NCDHHS.

19 fentanyl-positive deaths have been reported in 2025 (January–June), compared to 26 deaths during the same period in 2024 – a 27% decrease.

Since 2021, Rowan County has consistently reported dozens of fentanyl-related deaths each year, with a high of 87 deaths in 2022.

From January to July 2025, Rowan County recorded 36 opioid overdose ED visits, a 47% decrease compared to the same period in 2024.

Fentanyl continues to affect residents across age groups, with the largest share of deaths occurring among adults aged 25–44.

Demographic data also show a disproportionate impact on men and White non-Hispanic residents.

