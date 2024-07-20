Rowan County Sheriff’s Office revamps Crime Stoppers program

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has revamped its Crime Stoppers program.

The program has not been active since the pandemic and is now in operation.

Community members can submit tips anonymously to help investigators solve crimes.

“When we came into office, we really wanted to start this back, because it’s a great way to get information from the community, secretively, and the community can also participate in receiving a reward,” said Sheriff Travis Allen.

