Rowan County Sheriff’s Office searching for burglary suspect

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Tonight the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residential breaking and entering.

The homeowner reported seeing the suspect coming out of his house.

The suspect, who had already fled into the woods when deputies arrived, is described as a white man, possibly in his 30s with scruffy facial hair, wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans. The man was last seen running into the woods towards Long Ferry Road.

It’s possible that the suspect may be injured. The homeowner told deputies that he fired a single shot at the suspect.

Residents in the area are encouraged to call 911 should they see anyone fitting the above description. As of 9:58 pm, deputies and other law enforcement personnel were still on the scene searching for the suspect.

Deputies have no reason to believe there is any danger to the public at this time.

No additional details have been made available.

WATCH: NC Senate to consider bill requiring autopsies in fire deaths after Rowan County murder case

