Roy Williams aids NC families with debt relief post-Hurricane Helene

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina families still recovering from Hurricane Helene just found out some of their debt has been canceled.

Many of them received the news from a Tarheel State legend.

Hall of Fame UNC Basketball Coach Roy Williams partnered with Version and Forgive Co. to eliminate $10 million in debt for 6,500 people.

“You can tell when you’re talking to the people we talked to this morning that they needed a little help. They needed a little hope for them to keep going,” Williams said.

Those receiving relief will not need to take any action.

This debt forgiveness is automatic and comes with no strings attached.

VIDEO: Concord Electrical Systems team praised for quick response to Hurricane Helene damage

Concord Electrical Systems team praised for quick response to Hurricane Helene damage





©2025 Cox Media Group