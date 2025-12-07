Runners gather to highlight work of local organization

CHARLOTTE — A group of runners made their way through McAlpine Creek Park Saturday, highlighting the work of a local organization.

Cross-County For Youth is dedicated to teaching kids cross country and life lessons at the same time.

Their fitness programs combine running, nutrition lessons, and work on social and emotional skills.

Channel 9 spoke with the founder of Cross-County For Youth who had a message for people who showed up Saturday.

“You know, it’s good to be a great runner, but it’s even better to be a great person,” Reginald McAfee said. “And I was telling them that because you are here, it supports what we’re doing. So many people are doing different things, but you are here and it matters.”

McAfee was the first African American man ever to run a mile in less than four minutes.

