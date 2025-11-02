Runners take part in annual 5k to support Gastonia Police Foundation

GASTONIA, N.C. — Around 100 people gathered at Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia early Saturday morning for a 5K run supporting the Gastonia Police Foundation.

The event, known as the ‘Donut Dash,’ featured runners consuming donuts along the race route, adding a unique twist to the traditional 5K.

Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens not only emceed the event but also participated in the race himself.

The winner of the race completed the 5K in just under 19 minutes.

The Donut Dash raises money for the Gastonia Police Foundation.

