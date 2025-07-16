Salisbury man arrested in connection with June shooting

SALISBURY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Salisbury Police Department arrested a man for what is now being called a homicide.

On June 28, Salisbury police responded to reports of shots fired in the 700 block of East Liberty Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they located an unresponsive man lying in the street, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was identified as Cleveland Sinclair Davis, 45, and was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for treatment.

Davis succumbed to his injuries on June 29.

With the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, the Salisbury Police Department of Criminal Investigation Division was able to identify a suspect. On July 15, Jamel Lee Station was arrested for the homicide. He was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under no bond for the murder charge.

Jamel Lee Station

