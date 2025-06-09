‘Scary’: Video shows more than 100 people gather in street takeover, scatter following shooting

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A parking lot in Pineville is filled with tire marks and abandoned shoes following a street takeover that ended with a shooting.

New surveillance video obtained by Channel 9’s Erika Jackson shows a crowd scattering from gunfire after a fight broke out in the Park 51 Shops parking lot.

Vehicles took over the parking lot to do burnouts and donuts on Saturday night. Police say more than 100 people were involved.

The surveillance video from a nearby business shows a fight break out, then around 4 a.m. Sunday, people start running as one person pulls out a gun.

“Now it’s sounding like they’re shooting,” one person said in a 911 call recording. “Yeah, they’re shooting now. Do something about it.”

Channel 9 does not know if that person fired that gun, but police told Jackson that one woman was shot in the leg. She is expected to recover.

Those attending the takeover scattered so fast, Pineville Police Department’s Captain Corey Copley said, it can be hard to find witnesses to interview.

“You can see a hat over here, a flip flop over here, you know, a pair of shoes over here. That’s scary to me,” he said. “They’re literally running out of their clothes.”

He said the key evidence from the event was video. Detectives have many people they hope to interview, and they hope technology will help them.

“We’re getting very close,” Copley said. “With social media out there, it’s just another tool that benefits us.”

He said it is common for police to make fake social media accounts and friend people planning street takeover events. That way, police can stop the events before they become dangerous.

Pineville Police said they have cited one person in connection with the fight, but they are looking for the person who fired the gun and whoever organized the street takeover.

WATCH: 1 person injured, 1 in custody following street takeover shooting

