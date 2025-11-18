Local

School board votes on controversial 2026-2027 calendar

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Board of Education voted to approve the 2026-27 school calendar during their meeting on Nov. 10, with Calendar option A passing by a narrow five to four vote.

Calendar option A, which starts earlier than legally allowed in North Carolina, was chosen despite opposition from several board members. The decision followed over an hour of debates, speeches, and discussions.

Danny Blanton, Ronnie Grigg, Gloria Sherman, and Kenneth Ledford voted against Calendar A, while Aaron Bridges, Joel Shores, Walter Spurling, David Fisher, and Ron Humphries voted in favor.

