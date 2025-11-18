School board votes on controversial 2026-2027 calendar

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Board of Education voted to approve the 2026-27 school calendar during their meeting on Nov. 10, with Calendar option A passing by a narrow five to four vote.

Calendar option A, which starts earlier than legally allowed in North Carolina, was chosen despite opposition from several board members. The decision followed over an hour of debates, speeches, and discussions.

Danny Blanton, Ronnie Grigg, Gloria Sherman, and Kenneth Ledford voted against Calendar A, while Aaron Bridges, Joel Shores, Walter Spurling, David Fisher, and Ron Humphries voted in favor.

Read more here.

WATCH: Off-duty Cleveland County deputy charged with murder in domestic violence shooting

Off-duty Cleveland County deputy charged with murder in domestic violence shooting

©2025 Cox Media Group