School bus and cars collide on Highway 127 South

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Firefighters are responding to a crash involving a school bus and several cars on Highway 127 South.

While no injuries have been reported on the school bus, two individuals from a pickup truck involved in the crash have been taken to the hospital.

The exact number of cars involved in the crash remains unspecified, and the cause of the accident has not been determined.

The condition of the hospitalized individuals is currently unknown.

Channel 9 Eyewitness News will provide updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.

