School bus driver cited after crashing into trees, troopers say

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A school bus driver was cited after a crash on Wednesday afternoon that sent a student to a hospital, said state troopers in North Carolina.

A Gamewell Middle School bus was going east on Mountain View Circle when it drove off the right side of the road and struck several trees, troopers said.

There were seven students on the bus. One of them was transported by EMS to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The school bus driver was cited for exceeding the safe speed.

