School leaders introduce new discipline matrix for Rock Hill students

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tuesday night leaders will unveil a new discipline matrix for kids from kindergarten all the way to the 12th grade.

Leaders said this isn’t about new rules, but rather communicating those rules in a very clear way: ensuring uniformity at every school.

“I do think kids thrive on structure, knowing the consequences,” said Bailey Gurney, a parent. “We try to teach our kids there is consequences to your actions, good or bad, so if you make a mistake you know what to expect.”

For that reason Gurney supports efforts by Rock Hill schools to unveil a new discipline matrix for K-12 students. They outline exactly what should happen when a student breaks the rules. Monday leaders told Channel 9 the idea is to be clear, consistent, and transparent about discipline.

“It will be fair across the board, we will follow policy,” said Rock Hill School Board member Jennifer Hutchinson. “Teachers have the responsibility to know what they need to do to manage the classroom and help manage students.”

Hutchinson said the district will also train teachers on classroom management.

“The goal along the way is that teachers will have more tools to deal with the differences of our students,” she said.

Gurney appreciates the effect, and hopes the extra communication takes pressure off teachers. Helping them refocus on education, not just discipline.

“I have friends that teach high school and specials across board, there’s a really tough time dealing with behaviors in a way that parents don’t get upset with you and is alright with the school,” Gurney said.

District leaders will present the new matrices to the school board in a meeting tomorrow night.

