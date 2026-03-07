School to resume classes after Silfab Solar leaks, parents demand plant closure

FORT MILL, S.C. — It was a short week for students at Flint Hill Elementary, but school officials are hoping that things will get back to normal this coming week.

Saturday afternoon, Flint Hill Elementary released a statement that school will be back to a regular schedule after being out three of the five days last week because of leaks from Silfab.

The first leak occurred on March 3 and involved the chemical potassium hydroxide. Parents were angry because school officials did not immediately move students indoors and then on Thursday, another leak had been discovered, this time involving hydrofluoric acid.

In both cases, Silfab officials said the concentrations did not pose a risk to the community. School officials kept students out of class Thursday and Friday out of an abundance of caution.

Silfab has been shut down since Thursday. They’re hoping the inspection goes well enough so they can reopen as soon as Monday evening.

A lot of parents would like to see the plant shut down for good. They don’t believe it’s a good idea for a plant that uses potentially dangerous chemicals to be located so close to a school.

VIDEO: Silfab Solar to continue pausing operations through the weekend

