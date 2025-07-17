School with AI-driven curriculum set to open campus in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Alpha Schools, an educational institution with an AI-driven curriculum, is set to open a new school next month in north Charlotte.

The school hosted an informal session at the Mint Museum in Uptown to introduce families to its unique approach, which combines core academics with practical workshops.

Students at Alpha Schools will engage in core academic subjects such as math, science, and English for two hours each morning.

Following the academic sessions, students will participate in workshops that include activities like learning how to ride a bike and giving TED-style talks.

The school will cater to students from kindergarten through third grade, and the application window for enrollment is still open. You can enroll by clicking here.

