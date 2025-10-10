Search continues for Charlotte man missing for over a month

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help as the search continues for a man who may be dealing with cognitive issues.

CMPD says 65-year-old Joseph Bimpeh was last seen leaving his home near Wicked Oak Lane on Sept. 2.

He was wearing a white tank top, white shorts, and carrying a blue and yellow robe.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911.

VIDEO: Baltimore police looking for murder suspect released from Mecklenburg County Jail

Baltimore police looking for murder suspect released from Mecklenburg County Jail

©2025 Cox Media Group