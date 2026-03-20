Search effort begins for missing Gastonia teen last seen in February

GASTONIA, N.C. — A large‑scale search effort began this morning for 19‑year‑old Anthony Hoey of Gastonia, who has been missing since February 1.

Family members joined Richmond County Sheriff’s investigators in combing the area around his mother’s home in Rockingham, where he was last seen walking away more than six weeks ago.

Hoey, who grew up in Gastonia, has had no contact with relatives since the day he disappeared, and loved ones say the silence is deeply out of character.

Investigators have not released any new developments from today’s search, and we’re working to learn whether crews uncovered any fresh clues.

VIDEO: New search scheduled for missing 19-year-old in Rockingham

New search scheduled for missing 19-year-old in Rockingham

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