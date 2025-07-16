Searching for forgiveness: Woman reconciles after husband’s sudden death

GASTONIA, N.C. — Janice Harris, the woman whose husband was hit and killed as he crossed Garrison Boulevard, said she feels sorry for Robert Johnson, the man who allegedly killed her husband.

“I don’t know that I’ve forgiven him yet, but I’m going to try,” said Janice Harris.

She said she is working towards forgiveness because that’s what God and her husband, Stephen Harris, 70, would want.

Stephen Harris walked to the public library, picked up a book and was walking home when the incident occurred. According to a witness, he had the book in his hand a smile on his face.

“It was senseless and didn’t need to happen,” Janice Harris said.

Janice Harris misses her husband of 32 years, but said she fears that if Johnson, who is now in jail without bond, wasn’t arrested, a similar situation could have happened again.

“I hope they get him off the roads, that he won’t hurt anybody else,” Janice Harris said. “If it took that to get it then Stephen did something right.”

Janice Harris said that even if her husband’s death helps, Johnson still has to face punishment. She thinks he should receive a prison sentence.

Prosecutors have already said the case against Johnson is headed to the grand jury as soon as next week. Meanwhile, Janice Harris is preparing for her husband’s memorial service. She said she wishes more than anything to have him back.

