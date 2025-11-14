Second Harvest Food Bank seeks donations to pack emergency food boxes

CHARLOTTE — Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina says they need the community’s help now more than ever as families are still waiting for their SNAP benefits to kick back in.

The food bank is holding a food drive Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at its Spratt Street Location.

They’re asking people to drop off items, so they can keep packing emergency food boxes for families impacted by the government shutdown and SNAP cuts.

“We still need your help,” Second Harvest CEO Kay Carter told Channel 9’s Miana Massey. “Don’t think because the shutdown ended, and we are glad it did, don’t get me wrong, that the need is not still incredibly high out there.”

Some of the most-needed items include fish or meat, peanut butter, soups, beans, fruits and vegetables.

“The biggest need we have right now really are folks to help us with funds, donations if they can,” Carter said.

For those unable to drop off donations in person, monetary contributions can be made here.

“I’ve been blessed,” one donor Yolanda Thorn said. “I have food in my cupboard, and I know there are people who don’t, so I wanted to do my part to help.”

Their goal is to get out 100,000 emergency boxes by the end of November.

Neighbors say today is just the beginning, making it their mission to keep showing up.

“While I’m glad to see SNAP benefits back, I know that it’s probably a temporary situation, and we may be in the same boat early next year,” one donor said. “My family and I have committed to doing a weekly drop off to be able to help people.”

Second Harvest is also hosting special distributions on Sunday in Charlotte and in Rowan County on Monday.

