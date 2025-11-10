Senate takes steps to reopen government as air travel disruptions worsen

CHARLOTTE — The Senate voted 60-40 in favor of reopening the government late Sunday night, but there is still much to be done.

Lawmakers are set to regroup Monday to work on amendments to a funding bill that would temporarily reopen the government. The bipartisan deal would keep most federal agencies, including the FAA, funded through January. The plan also extends SNAP benefits and guarantees back pay for federal workers. However, not everyone is on board since it doesn’t include the Democrats’ push to extend Obamacare subsidies.

Meanwhile, the 41-day shutdown’s negative impacts are piling up on air travel. It has led to shortages of air traffic controllers who, like other federal employees, have not been paid for weeks.

Over the weekend, travelers saw more than 300 flight cancellations at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. As of Monday morning, FlightAware shows 49 cancellations at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The shutdown has left many in limbo, including millions of Americans who rely on SNAP benefits and thousands of travelers. At least 4% of flights were cancelled over the weekend at airports nationwide. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says that number could continue to grow.

“As I look two weeks out as we get closer to Thanksgiving travel, listen, I think what’s going to happen is you’re going to have air travel slow to a trickle,” Duffy said.

Airlines say they may have to cancel one out of every five flights by Thanksgiving if the shutdown continues.

VIDEO: Flight cancellations hit Charlotte Douglas International Airport amid FAA cuts

Flight cancellations hit Charlotte Douglas International Airport amid FAA cuts

©2025 Cox Media Group