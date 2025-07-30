Services set for late CMPD Assistant Chief Vicki Foster

CHARLOTTE — Vicki Foster, who died on July 25, will be laid to rest next week, the funeral home announced.

Foster was the highest-ranking woman in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

She became assistant chief in 2017 and retired in 2020.

A viewing for Foster will be on Aug. 6 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mineral Springs Baptist Church in Pelham.

Foster will be lying in repose on Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Charlotte with family visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A celebration of life will be on Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Charlotte.

Entombment will follow in the Gethsemane Cemetery and Memorial Gardens.

VIDEO: CMPD’s highest-ranking female officer in history, Vicki Foster, dies

CMPD’s highest-ranking female officer in history, Vicki Foster, dies

©2025 Cox Media Group