Several agencies assist in rescue at Falls reservoir

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple agencies worked together to assist in the rescue of an individual at the Falls Reservoir in Stanly County.

Stanly Rescue, Stanly EMS and Badin Volunteer Fire Department worked overnight searching on the reservoir for a reported water rescue, according to the VFD.

Someone fell off of a large water intake tube at the Narrows dam, where the Yadkin River meets Badin Lake, according to officials.

The person was lifted out of the area using ropes, officials said, and then sent to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

North Carolina Wildlife, North Carolina Forestry, and Stanly Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the rescue, according to the VFD.

