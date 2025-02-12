Severe weather brings thunderstorms to Charlotte, winter storm warnings to mountain counties

CHARLOTTE — Severe weather alerts remain in effect as rain and potential thunderstorms threaten the area, with winter storm warnings issued for Watauga and Ashe counties on Wednesday.

Freezing conditions are expected overnight in the mountains and foothills after ice accumulation has already caused significant issues, with tree limbs and power lines affected.

VIDEO: Icy conditions leave thousands without power in NC mountains

