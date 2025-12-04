Sheriff’s office gets Batt-X armored vehicle for high-risk situations

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled its newest piece of specialized equipment, the Batt-X armored vehicle, designed to enhance safety during high-risk situations.

The Batt-X was purchased from The Armored Group, located in Shelby, with funding sourced from drug asset forfeiture money and the sheriff’s office budget, officials said.

The vehicle is intended to provide law enforcement and emergency medical personnel with maximum protection when deployed in dangerous environments, such as active-shooter incidents and high-risk rescue operations.

In recent years, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office has relied on neighboring counties for armored resources during high-risk incidents. While these partnerships have been invaluable, the growing need for a dedicated vehicle has become apparent, the sherif said. The Batt-X will ensure faster and safer response options for deputies and the citizens they serve when critical situations arise.

VIDEO: Deadly crash reported near Alexander and Wilkes County line

Deadly crash reported near Alexander and Wilkes County line

©2025 Cox Media Group