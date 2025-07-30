Shipley Do-Nuts eyes more shops in region

CHARLOTTE — Fans of Shipley Do-Nuts can find the brand’s hand-crafted doughnuts and kolaches closer to home.

The longtime Texas doughnut chain opened its first North Carolina shop in Concord in February. Franchisees John and Lillian Brijeski are behind that location at 25 Optical Court NW.

“It’s meant a lot to be able to put something down and say it’s ours,” John says.

Shipley Do-Nuts in Concord (Melissa Key)

The couple has plans for five additional locations in the market. The second should open in October in the University area. That 1,200-square-foot shop will be at 3021 Stelfox St., Suite 101 — part of the Villages at Research Park, off West Mallard Creek Road and across from Trader Joe’s.

From there, the goal is to carve out a footprint just north of Charlotte, with communities such as Huntersville, Cornelius and Mooresville under consideration.

