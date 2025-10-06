Shots fired at county building in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Someone fired shots into a west Charlotte building where families can go to for help with job training, child support and more.

Security guards were the only people inside Mecklenburg County’s Valerie C. Woodard Community Resource Center on Freedom Drive when someone shot into it Saturday Night, according to a police report.

Channel 9 went to the building, which was open on Monday, but couldn’t find any damage to it.

