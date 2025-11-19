Simple tips to lower your monthly bills

CHARLOTTE — It seems like everything costs more these days. From housing, to utilities, to groceries, everyone is looking for ways to pinch pennies.

Jaclyn McCann keeps a close eye on her budget, so she was surprised to realize she was still paying for subscriptions that she doesn’t use.

“I did really have to tighten up and consider those as luxuries,” she said.

Consumer Advisor Clark Howard says subscriptions are a great place to start.

“It will shock you how much money you can save,” Howard said.

In the video at the top of this webpage, easy ways you may not have considered to keep more money in your wallet.

