Site flagged for redevelopment with residential, retail uses

GASTONIA, N.C. — A landowner is seeking a buyer or joint-venture partner for a site in Gastonia that could accommodate a mix of uses.

The landowner, Development Solutions Group LLC, is working with real estate development consultant Emma Littlejohn on plans for the Ozark Mill site in Gastonia. The team is eyeing housing units at or below market rate and retail uses at the 4.5-acre site at 1315 E. Ozark Ave.

Conceptual plans for the site show it could accommodate around 300 apartments and retail space.

Read the full story here.

WATCH: Lake patrol urges boater safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Lake patrol urges boater safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

©2025 Cox Media Group