Six Flags CEO stepping down a year after merger brought company HQ to Charlotte

Richard Zimmerman, CEO of Six Flags Entertainment Corp., will resign by the end of this year, the company announced Wednesday.

Zimmerman has served as CEO since July 2024, following the merger of Cedar Fair and Six Flags, which relocated the headquarters to Charlotte.

Zimmerman previously held the position of CEO at Cedar Fair for over six years before the merger with Six Flags.

The company has not disclosed the reason for Zimmerman’s departure, but he will remain in his role until a successor is named to ensure a smooth transition.

This information was revealed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing and a company news release.

Click here to read more from the Charlotte Business Journal.

POV VIDEO: Snoopy’s Racing Railway at Carowinds

POV VIDEO: Snoopy's Racing Railway at Carowinds

©2025 Cox Media Group