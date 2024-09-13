Skunk tests positive for rabies in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A second case of rabies has been reported in Lincoln County in 2024, according to animal services.

On Sep. 9, a skunk was observed having potential signs of neurological issues. It was eventually killed by a dog in the area of Country Club Road.’

The skunk was then submitted to the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health for rabies testing.

On Sep. 12, Lincoln County Animal Services received confirmation that the skunk had tested positive for rabies.

Pet owners are encouraged to ensure their indoor and outdoor animals are up to date on their rabies vaccines.

Lincoln County residents can schedule an appointment with Lincoln County Animal Services to receive a 1-year rabies vaccination for $7 per pet.

Signs of rabies in wild animals can include abnormal amounts of aggression or friendliness, disorientation, wobbliness, circling, and excessive salivation.

If you see or encounter a wild animal that may be sick or is exhibiting signs of abnormal behavior, call Animal Services at (704) 736-4125 to report it.

To keep yourself safe, don’t approach or handle wildlife.

