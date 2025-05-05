Smoke alarm alerts residents during Hickory house fire

HICKORY, N.C. — A smoke alarm sounded in a two-story Hickory home on Sunday, allowing the occupants to evacuate safely, officials reported.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 1000 block of 12th Street NE at about 7:35 p.m., and the blaze was under control about 45 minutes later.

A firefighter had minor injuries, and no one else was hurt.

The American Red Cross is helping he residents.

An electrical issue caused the fire, officials said.

