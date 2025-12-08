Snow and ice close schools, trigger remote learning in western NC

CHARLOTTE — High country snow and ice prompted closures and remote learning days for some school districts in western North Carolina.

Watauga County Schools will operate on a remote learning day Monday. No students should report to school buildings. Staff may choose to come to school, but they must report on a two-hour delay.

Avery County Schools will also have a remote learning day. Staff will also work remotely.

Ashe County Public Schools will have an optional teacher workday with no school for students.

VIDEO: Mountains see snow and freezing temps; NCDOT responds

