South Carolina health officials report first flu-related death of season

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health announced that the state has recorded its first influenza-associated death of the season, highlighting the seriousness of the flu as it spreads in communities.

The Department of Public Health (DPH) recommends that everyone aged six months and older receive a flu vaccination to prevent the disease. This is particularly crucial for individuals at higher risk of complications, including young children, pregnant women, seniors, and those with chronic health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or heart or lung disease.

The flu season officially began on Sept. 28, and the DPH monitors its progression through a weekly Flu Watch report published every Wednesday.

This report provides updates on flu activity and helps the public stay informed about the spread of the virus.

Preventive measures against the flu and other respiratory viruses include vaccination, frequent handwashing, and staying home when sick.

These actions are essential to reduce transmission and protect vulnerable populations.

Getting vaccinated as early as possible is advised to ensure full protection, as it takes approximately two weeks for the immune system to respond effectively. Vaccination before holiday gatherings can help keep friends and family healthy.

As flu season progresses, South Carolina residents are urged to take preventive measures seriously to protect themselves and others from the virus.

The DPH continues to emphasize the importance of vaccination and other preventive strategies to mitigate the impact of influenza.

“Regardless of what this season will bring, we can be prepared for significant activity not only from the flu, but respiratory illnesses in general, to include COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV,” Dr. Linda Bell said. “Just like with the flu, being vaccinated is the best protection against severe illness from COVID-19 or RSV. People should talk with their health care provider for detailed recommendation.”

Flu vaccines offered at DPH health department clinics are available by appointment. Call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment or go to the DPH website to find the nearest location.

VIDEO: 4-year-old in recovery after the flu developed into rare brain condition

4-year-old in recovery after the flu developed into rare brain condition

©2025 Cox Media Group