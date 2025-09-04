Senior Trooper R.A. Lee was awarded the Medal of Valor for stopping a wrong-way driver on July 8, saving multiple lives on Interstate 77 in Chester County, said officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol announced on Thursday.

The incident began when a vehicle pursuit involving a stolen car from North Carolina entered Chester County.

Lee attempted to deploy stop sticks, but the suspect evaded them and drove in the wrong direction on the interstate.

Recognizing the imminent danger to other motorists, Lee made the quick decision to use his patrol car to intercept the oncoming vehicle, effectively disabling it and ending the threat, officials said.

South Carolina trooper honored for stopping wrong-way driver on I-77 (SCHP)

Despite his patrol car being totaled, Lee escaped without major injuries.

SC trooper gets medal of valor

To honor his bravery, Lee was recognized by SCDPS Director Robert Woods and SCHP Colonel Christopher Williamson, who presented him with a plaque and a new SCHP truck.

SLED agent Khoury Hammond and SCDOT employee Andy Leaphart, who assisted at the scene, were present to congratulate him.

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey also acknowledged Lee’s actions.

