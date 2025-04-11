South Carolina’s second firing squad execution set for tonight

SOUTH CAROLINA — South Carolina is set to execute convicted murderer Mikal Mahdi by firing squad on Friday.

In 2004, Mahdi shot and killed an off-duty police officer.

Mahdi, 42, chose to die by firing squad rather than lethal injection or the electric chair.

Mahdi’s scheduled firing squad execution comes soon after the nation’s first in 15 years, which was carried out last month also in South Carolina.

Brad Sigmon’s March execution was only the fourth U.S. firing squad death since 1976, The Associated Press reports. The others all occurred in Utah.

Mahdi will be the 12th execution in the U.S. this year, according to The AP.

Twenty-five prisoners in nine states were killed in all of 2024. Alabama and Louisiana have killed inmates by nitrogen gas.

Florida, Oklahoma, Arizona and Texas have executed men by lethal injection, while South Carolina has used both the firing squad and lethal injection. Read more here.

