South End landlord sues bar owners

CHARLOTTE — This South End landlord is taking a would-be tenant to court.

Charlotte Hawkins LLC has filed a lawsuit against Bar One Lounge South End LLC and owners Steven Jensen and Kyle O’Brien in Mecklenburg County Superior Court, saying the parties have defaulted on a 10-year lease for a nearly 2,400-square-foot space.

Charlotte Hawkins is tied to Atlanta-based Portman Holdings, owner of the Linea apartment tower in South End. That 24-story tower, at 2161 Hawkins St., has ground-floor space for shops and restaurants where Bar One had planned to add a roughly 2,400-square-foot location.

Bar One announced its plans in January 2023 to invest $10 million into locations in South End and Mooresville. Jensen said in March that he isn’t moving forward with the Mooresville location; the future of a South End restaurant is undetermined.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

WATCH BELOW: Duke Energy files to dismiss climate change lawsuit

Duke Energy files to dismiss climate change lawsuit

©2025 Cox Media Group